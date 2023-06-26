Monday Headlines: Tre Mitchell Watch Edition

West Virginia grad transfer Tre Mitchell was in Lexington over the weekend making a visit to Kentucky. The Wildcats are considered a favorite to land the veteran forward, with John Calipari slowly but surely adding one piece at a time to this fall’s roster.

There are a lot of perks that favor a transfer to Kentucky. With the departure of multiple frontcourt players and the limited information provided on Aaron Bradshaw’s foot injury, Mitchell would be able to step in to heavy minutes right away. Kentucky plays in as many national TV games as any program in the country and has an obvious history of getting players to the NBA.

While all signs point to Mitchell wearing Kentucky blue this fall, there could be one reason he stays put in Morgantown. West Virginia named Josh Eilert as their interim head coach on Saturday. This announcement led to guard Kerr Kriisa withdrawing from the transfer portal and returning to the Mountaineers.

Mitchell spent his first two years of college at UMass before transferring to Texas for a season and wrapping up his fourth year at WVU. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

After averaging 18 points per game at UMass, Mitchell’s scoring dipped off to eight PPG at Texas before escalating back up to over 11 PPG for the Mountaineers. The 6-foot-9 forward would bring another body to Kentucky’s frontcourt and a veteran presence to their locker room.

Hopefully, it wraps up soon.

Tweet of the Day

Superstar.

Headlines

Kentucky offers top-ranked 2025 center - CatsPause

He is just the eighth 2025 prospect to receive an offer from the Wildcats.

This was a Dream Season for UK Pitcher Darren Williams - Vaught’s Views

He was so glad to be a part of Kentucky’s 40-win season.

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has torn ligament in toe - ESPN

No timetable for a return.

All four Kentucky players found great fits in their NBA teams - KSR

Thoughts on each landing spot?

West Virginia names assistant Josh Eilert interim head coach - ESPN

The (temporary) Huggins replacement.

Derek Willis agrees to contract with Turkey’s Anadolu Efes - KSR

His international career continues to flourish.

Drew Timme signs with Bucks after going undrafted - USA Today

He’ll join former Wildcat Chris Livingston.

Belgium shot putter steps in to run 100-meter hurdles - USA Today

Now this was certainly something.

Florida puts MCWS-record 24 runs on LSU, forces deciding Game 3 - ESPN

Florida scored the most runs in Men’s College World Series history in a 24-4 rout of LSU on Sunday that forced a deciding Game 3.

Engineers Make Clear Tape 60x Stronger, Yet Still Removable, Inspired by Ancient Japanese Paper-Cutting Art - GNN

The Kirigami art of paper-cutting has been adapted at Virginia Tech to make sticky tape 60x stronger, yet easier to remove.