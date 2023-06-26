5 Wildcats crack 2024 NBA Mock Draft from ESPN

The Kentucky Wildcats have college basketball’s best incoming recruiting class. With four 5-star recruits set to join the Cats this fall, the abundance of talent in the Bluegrass State will be clear. Four-star Reed Sheppard has high expectations as well.

DJ Wagner, Justin Edwards, and Aaron Bradshaw are all top-10 recruits, each of which plays a different position and should have their complete skill set on display in Lexington. Robert Dillingham is the other 5-star prospect joining Kentucky.

Instead of transferring, Uggona Onyenso will also be a key name to watch as he’s also expected to hear his name called in the 2024 NBA Draft. Onyenso will be a sophomore, playing in 16 games last season for Kentucky.

Those five cracked ESPN’s two-round NBA Mock Draft.

Here’s the breakdown.

Justin Edwards No. 5 to the OKC Thunder

DJ Wagner No. 7 to the San Antonio Spurs

Ugonna Onyenso No. 23 to the Miami Heat

Aaron Bradshaw No. 32 to the New York Knicks

Robert Dillingham No. 36 to the Utah Jazz

With all five within the first round and ten first picks of the second round, there should be little reason to see any name-drop out of the two-round draft prior to the season’s commencement.

Edwards and Wagner were fully expected to be top-10 picks.

However, Onyenso and Bradshaw will have the opportunity to influence their stock tremendously. Dominating in the paint and around the rim at the collegiate level will be something scouts watch all season long.

As for Dillingham, the point guard will also control his own future as, just like Cason Wallace, a late-season burst could also put him well into the first round. The potential is certainly there.