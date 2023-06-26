 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
4-star TE Damarion Witten commits to Ohio State over Kentucky

Witten had recently visited Kentucky.

The Kentucky Wildcats have been on a tear recently when it comes to football recruiting in the class of 2023.

Unfortunately, they just missed out on a big offensive target.

On Saturday, four-star tight end Damarion Witten committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes following a visit to Columbus.

Texas, Oregon, and Wisconsin were among the other contenders.

Witten took a visit to Kentucky over the weekend of June 9th, and the buzz that he could ultimately pick the Wildcats began to build. Safe to say the following visit with Ohio State was enough to flip things back toward the Buckeyes.

The 6-foot-2 native of Cleveland (OH) s ranked as a top-25 tight end in the country by every major service, with On3 having him at No. 366 overall in the country, his highest ranking.

Thankfully, Kentucky managed to land another big fish at the position in Covington Catholic star Willie Rodriguez, who picked the Cats on Friday.

That, along with Witten’s commitment to the Buckeyes, led to this tweet from Vince Marrow.

Big Dog has spoken.

