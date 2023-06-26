4-star TE Damarion Witten commits to Ohio State over Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats have been on a tear recently when it comes to football recruiting in the class of 2023.

Unfortunately, they just missed out on a big offensive target.

On Saturday, four-star tight end Damarion Witten committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes following a visit to Columbus.

Texas, Oregon, and Wisconsin were among the other contenders.

BREAKING: Four-Star TE Damarion Witten tells me he has Committed to Ohio State!



The 6’4 215 TE from Cleveland, OH chose the Buckeyes over Oregon, Kentucky, & others



“Buckeye Nation I’m HOME ! But we not done We coming to get the rest #GoBucks ”https://t.co/Lc8QVo0N1c pic.twitter.com/Pe7Wr1Cic2 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 25, 2023

Witten took a visit to Kentucky over the weekend of June 9th, and the buzz that he could ultimately pick the Wildcats began to build. Safe to say the following visit with Ohio State was enough to flip things back toward the Buckeyes.

The 6-foot-2 native of Cleveland (OH) s ranked as a top-25 tight end in the country by every major service, with On3 having him at No. 366 overall in the country, his highest ranking.

Thankfully, Kentucky managed to land another big fish at the position in Covington Catholic star Willie Rodriguez, who picked the Cats on Friday.

That, along with Witten’s commitment to the Buckeyes, led to this tweet from Vince Marrow.

I got the target I wanted this is SEC ball and we got and SEC groan man. Go Big Blue. — CoachMarrowUK (@vincemarrow) June 25, 2023

Big Dog has spoken.