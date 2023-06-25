Jayden Quaintance visits Kentucky Basketball and earns scholarship offer

John Calipari is hoping to keep his momentum in recruiting the top high school prospects going, as he is already working on the 2025 class.

Jayden Quaintance is one of the top players in the 2025 class. On Sunday, Travis Graf of MADE Hoops reported that the 6-foot-10 center from Word Of God Christian Academy in Raleigh (NC) is on an unofficial visit to Kentucky this weekend. That’s the same school where former Wildcat John Wall once played.

Not long after the visit was reported, Graf announced that Kentucky offered a scholarship to Quaintance.

Update: Kentucky has offered five-star Jayden Quaintance, sources tell @madehoops. https://t.co/3nXddj6DyH — Travis Graf (@TravisGrafHoops) June 25, 2023

Hailing from Cleveland (OH), Quaintance is ranked as high as seventh overall in his class by Rivals. He holds additional offers from the Kansas Jayhawks, Ohio State Buckeyes, Oregon Ducks, and Mississippi State Bulldogs, among others.

After bringing in the No. 1 overall recruiting class in 2023, Calipari is currently working on his 2024 class and is getting an early start on building another outstanding class in 2025.

Hopefully, getting Quaintance on campus early and offering him is a good sign for Kentucky’s chances in this recruitment.

It will be interesting to see who emerges as the favorite to land Quaintance, as this is clearly a major name to watch moving forward.

In the meantime, check out some highlights of Quaintance below.

Jayden Quaintance is not your average 15 year old @madehoops @TeamThadNation pic.twitter.com/KCWVa9aQdK — Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) April 17, 2023

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so be sure to go ‘like’ our Facebook page and then go follow us on Twitter. Go Cats!!!