Sunday Headlines: Devin Leary impresses at Manning Passing Academy

Good Sunday morning!

Devin Leary is down at the Manning Passing Academy in Southern Louisiana and is already putting himself back on the college football radar after an injury riddled season last year.

Leary was tabbed as of the camp’s standout performers alongside a slew of other top SEC talent.

On3 had a write-up on Leary, as they were down at the Manning Camp:

Kentucky fans, buckle up. Leary is healthy again, and it showed on Friday night. Leary was among the more consistent passers during the skills challenge, and he looked far removed from the pectoral injury that limited him to six games at NC State a year ago. After transferring from the Wolfpack to the Wildcats, Leary is poised to take over Mark Stoops’ offense with Will Levis now in the NFL. Don’t forget, Leary threw for 3,433 yards, 35 touchdowns and five interceptions in 2021.

The QB1 for the Kentucky Wildcats is looking to continue the momentum that Will Levis started back in 2021 under first year offensive coordinator, Liam Coen.

Now, Coen is back in the fold for his second season/stint in Lexington with one of the best wide receiving corps that has ever graced the University of Kentucky. If Devin Leary can stay healthy, and that will be a job for Kentucky’s Big Blue Wall to take care of, then Kentucky could be poised for another special season.

Tweet of the Day

ishowspeed featured Chris Oats in his livestream and donated to his gofundme. I never knew they're cousins! If you're not familiar with ishowspeed, he has 17M followers, huge streamer. @kcoats22 pic.twitter.com/Bww8UNrG5L — Rare Rookies #BBN (@rarerookies) June 24, 2023

Streamer IShowSpeed, with a massive following, donated to Chris Oats’s GoFundMe while live streaming.

Headlines

Jeff Goodman is reporting that Chuck Martin, former John Calipari assistant and Oregon assistant, is being considered for the final assistant coach opening on Kentucky’s staff.

Cason Wallace and Keyontae Johnson checking in for the Oklahoma City Thunder:

Victor Wembanyama in his Spurs uni:

Wemby x @spurs



The #1 overall pick in the #NBADraft presented by State Farm. pic.twitter.com/anNMr1SsG2 — NBA (@NBA) June 24, 2023

Kyle Tucker reporting that things could be moving very quickly with West Virginia transfer Tre Mitchell. He’s on campus for an official visit this weekend.

The Cincinnati Reds’ 12-game win streak ends as the 9th inning rally falls short to Atlanta.

LSU takes game one of the MCWS over Florida, 4-3.

The Los Angeles Angels scored 25 runs in a win over the Rockies. They had 23 by the 4th inning. Insanity.

UK Women’s Basketball to Celebrate 50th Anniversary in 2023-24 – UK Athletics

Throughout the season, the program will acknowledge and honor the impressive people and the memorable moments that influenced its rich history.

Philly Live: Four-star CG Ahmad Nowell breaks down his final four schools - 247 Sports

Nowell recently narrowed down his list of schools to Kentucky, Georgia Tech, UConn, and Tennessee.

All four Kentucky players found great fits in their NBA teams - KSR

Former Kentucky players, Cason Wallace, Chris Livingston, Jacob Toppin, and Oscar Tshiebwe have all found NBA homes. Are they good fits?

Kentucky Swimming and Diving coach suspended pending NCAA investigation, per report - On3

SwimSwam reports that Kentucky Swimming and Diving coach Lars Jorgensen has been suspended from the program since early May pending an NCAA investigation.

Laney Frye Chosen to 2023 CSC Academic All-America First Team – UK Athletics

Frye, a rising senior from Lexington, Kentucky, has a 4.0 grade-point average in business, while she has been named to every Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll and Dean’s List in her college career.

Colorado’s Deion Sanders had surgery to fix blood clots in leg - ESPN

Colorado coach Deion Sanders had successful surgery Friday to fix blood clots in his left leg.