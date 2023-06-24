Chuck Martin reportedly a strong candidate to join Kentucky Basketball coaching staff

It appears we may finally know who John Calipari will round out his coaching staff with.

After losing KT Turner, who was named UT Arlington’s next head coach, it’s been a very quiet search for his replacement. John Welch was recently hired by the Kentucky Wildcats, but that’s a non-recruiting job he got, as Calipari is still looking to fill that third primary assistant coaching spot.

Now, it appears Oregon Ducks assistant Chuck Martin could be getting the nod, according to Stadium reporter Jeff Goodman.

John Calipari still has one recruiting assistant spot open and the frontrunner is former Calipari assistant Chuck Martin, who was at Oregon with Dana Altman this past season, source told @stadium.



Martin was with Calipari at Memphis from 2006-08. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 24, 2023

Martin has been in the coaching ranks since 1999, including assistant stints with Seton Hall, UMass, Drexel, and St John’s before landing at Memphis under Calipari from 2006-08.

It was after that brief stint with Calipari that Martin finally got his shot at being a head coach when Marist hired him in 2008. He would serve in that role for five seasons, going 41–118 before being fired in 2012.

Since then, Martin had an assistant coaching stint with the South Carolina Gamecocks from 2017-2022, then was hired by Oregon in 2022, where he currently remains.

Martin was recently named to the Silver Waves Media 50 Most Impactful High Major Assistants list.



Congratulations to Chuck Martin of Oregon on being named to the 2023 50 Most Impactful High Major Assistants: Men’s Division I Basketball list.@Chuckmartinuo https://t.co/kHTmf9ntO0 pic.twitter.com/5dJhRIbHQi — Silver Waves Media (@SilverWaveMedia) May 8, 2023

