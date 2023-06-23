DJ Wagner featured in Dick’s Sporting Goods ad; also donates $75,000 to Camden High School

The Kentucky Wildcats are just weeks away from taking the floor in Toronto for a summer series in which they will represent the USA. With the roster finally coming together, DJ Wagner is already becoming a fan favorite amongst the BBN, and the news today will only continue his popularity to grow.

Dick’s Sporting Goods has started a “Sports Change Lives” campaign, and the UK freshman guard will be featured in a commercial for the sporting goods giant.

In the commercial, it talks about the connection Wagner has to Camden High School in New Jersey, where his father (Dajuan Wagner) and grandfather (Milt Wagner) both played their high school basketball as well.

To go alongside the ad campaign, Dick’s Sporting Goods is also doing the “75for75” initiative, which is where the company will give a donation to a youth sports organization of the athlete's choice. Wagner elected to give that donation to the Camden High Athletic Department.

The star recruit from the class of 2023 has already won fans over with his play on the court, but it appears that the BBN will also get to see him flourish off the court. Cool story to see.

Go Cats!