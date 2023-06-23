Jordan Burks’ coach anticipates “immediate impact” at Kentucky

Jordan Burks was a late addition to the Kentucky Wildcats’ No. 1 ranked recruiting class. After decommitting from Ole Miss following the firing of coach Kermit Davis, Burks re-opened his recruitment, ultimately ending up in Lexington.

Burks led the Overtime Elite league in scoring with 27.1 PPG on 46.7% shooting and adding 7.5 rebounds per game.

Burks’s recruitment was a fast one once Kentucky and John Calipari got involved, however. After his official visit, he committed soon after, a surprising recruitment to even his own coach at Hillcrest Prep.

Nick Weaver, Burks’s coach at Hillcrest Prep, spoke with KSR and Jack Pilgrim about Burks’s recruitment and what he’ll bring to Kentucky:

“I was just as surprised as a lot of you guys were at the beginning,” he told KSR on Sunday Morning Sports Talk. “Like, ‘Wow, Kentucky is in the mix. It just kind of happened fast, and before I knew it, it was over. It was done.”

Weaver told Sunday Morning Sports Talk that his decision was a “no-brainer.”

“The thing with Jordan was growing up, that was his dream school. That’s where he always wanted to be, so it was a no-brainer for him,” he said.

Weaver also expects Burks to be a contributor in his first season in Lexington, citing that every time he stepped foot on the floor in OTE, he looked the part of a top-30 player.

“He’s a guy who is never going to back down, he’s never going to quit. For what you guys have there with all of the stars, he doesn’t care about all of that. He’s just going to come in, work hard and play, do what he needs to do,” he said. “I think he’s going to make Kentucky a whole hell of a lot better, and quickly.”

