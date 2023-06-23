Jacob Toppin to Knicks

Following a three-year career with the Kentucky Wildcats, Jacob Toppin is now realizing his NBA dreams!

After not being selected in the 2023 NBA Draft, Toppin agreed to a two-way contract with the New York Knicks. He will reunite with his brother, Obi Toppin, who was the eighth-overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Dayton.

Toppin’s agency broke the news on Instagram.

The longest-tenured member of the Wildcats this past season, Toppin began his career at Rhode Island as a class of 2019 recruit, then transferred to Kentucky during the 2020 offseason. He appeared in 86 career games with the Cats and started in 37.

For his career in Lexington, Toppin averaged 8.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per outing.

The Brooklyn (NY) native had his best collegiate season this past year, averaging 12.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. He had 23 double-figure scoring efforts and hit 50% of his 3-point attempts during SEC play while recording eight double-doubles.

Toppin’s best game came in the annual rivalry battle with the Louisville Cardinals, where he scored a career-high 24 points and racked up seven boards.

Good luck to Toppin as he begins his professional career!

