Chris Livingston to Bucks with final pick of 2023 NBA Draft

Former Kentucky Wildcats forward Chris Livingston is now an NBA player!

With the 58th and final pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Livingston was selected by the Milwaukee Bucks. He became the second Wildcat drafted after Cason Wallace went 10th overall to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Sadly, Oscar Tshiebwe and Jacob Toppin went undrafted.

In his lone season at Kentucky, the 6-foot-6, 220-pound Livingston played in all 34 contests, including 26 starts. He averaged 6.3 points and 4.2 rebounds across 22.4 minutes per game, earning SEC All-Freshman Team honors. That included seven double-figure scoring games, including four in a five-game stretch in February.

The Akron (OH) native was named SEC Freshman of the Week on Feb. 20 after averaging 12.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game in wins at Mississippi State and against No. 10 Tennessee.

Best of luck to Livingston in the pros. And here’s to hoping Tshiebwe and Toppin find their NBA homes soon enough!

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so be sure to go ‘like’ our Facebook page and then go follow us on Twitter. Go Cats!