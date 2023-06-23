Willie Rodriguez commits to Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats are continuing to add to their collection of in-state talent that will be in Lexington in 2024.

The latest is three-star tight end Willie Rodriguez, who announced his commitment to the Wildcats during a Friday appearance on KSR.

Rodriguez has since confirmed the news on Twitter.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder is ranked 39th among tight ends and sixth in the state of Kentucky at 247 Sports.

The program has been on a tear recently and now stands at nine pledges in 2024. They also received commitments from Cutter Boley, the top player in the state, Aba Selm, the second-best player in the state, and Hayes Johnson. Two of those three are on the offensive line, with Boley bring a 4-star quarterback.

That perfectly lines the field for the arrival of Rodriguez, a Covington Catholic product, who was offered by Kentucky earlier in the year. He has now made it official that he’ll be in Lexington for the 2024 season.

When Boley made his commitment to Kentucky, he immediately named Willie Rodriguez as a player he is pushing for the Cats to get. His dream is now a reality.

Two of the three recruits pictured here with Vince Marrow (QB Cutter Boley and TE Willie Rodriguez) on their official visits earlier this month have since committed to Kentucky. The other is Youngstown (Ohio) Fitch 4-star edge rusher Brian Robinson. https://t.co/heGZqmqZvD pic.twitter.com/7hsmoO9V8a — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) June 23, 2023

Mark Stoops and Co. have put a significant priority on keeping talent local, and this class is clearly helping show that priority for the staff. Rodriguez has other offers on the table, including Notre Dame, Indiana, and South Carolina, but he is staying home.

With Liam Coen leading the offense, the additional firepower should only aid the Cats. Rodriguez had made several trips to Lexington. He made three trips to Louisville and Cincinnati, so those were clearly strong contenders for the tight end.

