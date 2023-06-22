Tre Mitchell enters the transfer portal and pretty much gets a Kentucky prediction

Well, this is a big one, at least depending on who you listen to.

This week, buzz has been building that West Virginia Mountaineers forward Tre Mitchell would not only enter the transfer portal, but he would also be a potential target for the Kentucky Wildcats.

At least half of that is true, as Mitchell is, in fact, entering the transfer portal, according to Justin Jackson of the Dominion Post.

Lots of buzz lately about #wvu forward Tre Mitchell. Just told by source he's entered the portal today. School has 2 business days to officially put his name in the portal. — Justin Jackson (@bigjax3211) June 23, 2023

But oh, it gets better, as Kentucky got about as good of a prediction to land Mitchell as you can hope for from the wise Andrew Slater.

The Athletic’s Kyle Tucker noted that the recent retirement of head coach Bob Huggins and Mitchell being a graduate transfer makes this possible. Mitchell should be immediately eligible for next season, though it’s unclear if he’d be able to make the 2023 Globl Jam.

My understanding on West Virginia transfer Tre Mitchell, who just hit the portal (allowed because of the coaching change), is a graduate. Key, since this will be his fourth school.



Hunch: He'll visit Kentucky real, real soon. Might not even leave town. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) June 23, 2023

Originally a class of 2019 recruit, Mitchell began his career at UMass, John Calipari’s old stomping grounds. Mitchell, like Calipari, is also a Pittsburgh native.

After two standout years with the Minuteman, Mitchell transferred to Texas for the 2021-22 season, where he averaged 8.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 0.7 blocks, and 0.7 steals across 24 games in 18.6 minutes per outing.

Mitchell then entered the portal once more and spent this past season in Morgantown, averaging 11.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 0.6 blocks, 0.8 steals, and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 47% from the field and 36.4% from three-point range on 2.9 attempts per game.

Come on down!?

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so be sure to go ‘like’ our Facebook page and then go follow us on Twitter. Got a link you think we should check out? Email us at seaofblue@gmail.com. And as always, Go Cats!!