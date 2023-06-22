Aaron Bradshaw gives an encouraging update on his injury

The Kentucky Wildcats are getting set for their summer trip to Canada to play in the GLOBL JAM event in July.

Unfortunately, the Cats will be without one of their star freshmen for the trip.

On Thursday, Aaron Bradshaw went live on Instagram, and Tristan Pharis was tuned in.

During the live, Bradshaw stated that he will not be playing in the event but added that he expects to be back “3-6 weeks.”

“I’m not playing at GLOBL JAM. ... I’ll be cleared soon. We’re good BBN.”

Reports came out last Friday that Bradshaw had suffered a fracture in his foot that could cause him to miss the start of the season.

Despite the reports of an injury, many still wondered when the injury occurred to the star freshman.

Also, during the Instagram Live, Bradshaw said that the injury occurred during the McDonald’s All-American Game back on March 28th.

Kentucky’s already limited roster just got even more limited for the team’s upcoming trip to Canada.

Hopefully, Bradshaw is correct, and he will be cleared soon and be ready for the 2023-24 season. The Cats will need him if they want to reach their ultimate goal of winning a national championship.