Penny Hardaway and Will Wade receive penalties from NCAA after recruiting violations

A name that the BBN knows very well won’t be on the sideline for his team for the first three games of the 2023-24 season.

Memphis Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway was suspended by the NCAA due to recruiting violations that were committed during the 2021-22 academic year.

On two separate occasions (one by Hardaway and one by an assistant), the Memphis coaches made two in-home visits with a recruit in his junior year. By rule, visits during the fall of a player’s junior year must take place at the player’s high school.

The Division I Committee on Infractions panel that reviewed the case released a statement in their decision.

“Ignorance of the rules is not an excuse,” the panel said. “The head coach’s inattentiveness to compliance — particularly at a time when his program was under scrutiny related to a different infractions case — resulted in careless violations. Head coaches must remain diligent in monitoring their staff and promoting compliance at all times and cannot delegate those responsibilities to compliance staff members and administrators.”

Hardaway isn’t the only coach BBN is familiar with that also received penalties from the NCAA.

Former LSU head coach Will Wade has been given a two-year show-cause penalty from the IARP (Independent Accountability Resolution Process) that goes until 2025.

Per the decision, the specific prohibitions include.

· No off-campus recruiting related activities during any applicable April or summer evaluation or contact period.

· Reduction in official visits by four each during the 2023-24 and 2024-25 academic years.

· No recruiting conversations between September 1, 2023, and October 15, 2023, and the same span in 2024.

· No unofficial visits from September 1, 2023, through October 15, 2023, and the same in 2024.

On top of those prohibitions, Wade will also be suspended for the first 10 contests of the first season of any Division I employment (exhibitions or practice scrimmages not included).