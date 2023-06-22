Cason Wallace goes 10th overall to Mavs and traded to OKC Thunder

Cason Wallace is now an NBA player!

Following his one and only season with the Kentucky Wildcats, Wallace was selected 10th overall in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Wallace was initially selected by the Dallas Mavericks, but he was then traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he will team up with former Wildcats Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Olivier Sarr.

OKC sends No. 12 and a TPE to Dallas as part of this trade, sources said. Dallas gets off the Bertans contract. https://t.co/9aSckqP3fj — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2023

This was a bit higher than the NBA Mock Draft projections had Wallace going, which was typically right outside the lottery, so this is a huge win for him. And Kentucky fans will be happy to see him team up with SGA, one of the game’s rising superstars.

In his lone season at Kentucky, Wallace averaged 11.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 2.0 steals per game in 32 games. He had 17 double-figure scoring games and led the team in steals in 19 contests.

️ "Thank you #BBN for all the love and support."



A message from @wallace_cason on Draft Day. pic.twitter.com/R59LkIN5AV — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) June 22, 2023

The Dallas (TX) native would earn All-SEC Freshman Team honors after being among the league leaders in assists per game (2nd), assist-to-turnover ratio (4th), and steals per game (4th). He finished third in program history for a freshman with 63 steals. His eight steals against Michigan State in the Champions Classic are tied for the most in a single game in UK history.

Best of luck to Wallace as the NBA journey begins!

A Sea of Blue comes jam-packed with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff for our readers, so make sure you go ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. Go Cats!!!