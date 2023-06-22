Thursday Headlines: NBA Draft Edition

Tonight is the 2023 NBA Draft, and four former Kentucky Wildcats are hoping to hear their names called tonight.

Cason Wallace should feel pretty confident going into the night. His projections are varied, but most mocks have him somewhere in the late lottery or mid-first round. He’ll likely hear his name called somewhere between 10-20, and hopefully he lands on a team that he can fit in well with.

After that, things are pretty murky. There are some rumors out there that both Chris Livingston and Oscar Tshiebwe have secured guarantees from teams to be picked in the second round. Hopefully that is the case and they can land some kind of a guaranteed deal in the second round because a lot of projections have neither being picked.

Finally, Jacob Toppin is in the draft and most projections don’t have Toppin being selected. However, I’d expect not long after the draft Toppin has a deal in place with a team and will have a chance to compete in Summer League.

A lot of trade rumors are flying right now, and with a lot of question marks in this class outside of the top 3, this could be a very entertaining draft night.

This will also be an open thread tonight, so come join the fun as we see several Wildcats live out their NBA dreams!

How to watch The 2023 NBA Draft

Time : 8 pm ET on June 22nd, 2023

: 8 pm ET on June 22nd, 2023 Location : Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York

: Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York TV Channel : ABC* and ESPN: *The 2023 NBA Draft is airing on both ABC and ESPN, but ABC will only be televising the first round. To watch the second round, you will need ESPN or ESPN+

: ABC* and ESPN: *The 2023 NBA Draft is airing on both ABC and ESPN, but ABC will only be televising the first round. To watch the second round, you will need ESPN or ESPN+ Online Stream: You can watch the 2023 NBA Draft on fuboTV (Start your free trial) or WatchESPN.

Headlines

