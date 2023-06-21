Jiquavious ‘Quavo’ Marshall commits to Kentucky

The Yahtzee dice have been hot in Lexington when it comes to the class of 2024, and that continued in a big way on Wednesday.

After landing four-star running back Tovani Mizell earlier in the day, the Kentucky Wildcats scored an evening commitment from three-star athlete Jiquavious “Quavo” Marshall.

Marshall announced the news on Twitter.

The 6-foot-4, 180-pound Marshall hails from Macon (GA) and is ranked 539th nationally, 24th among athlete recruits, and 64th in the state of Georgia in the 2024 class via On3 Industry Ranking, which measures the four main recruiting services. He’s primarily played cornerback and wide receiver at the high school level, and the belief is he’ll stick to the secondary in college.

Marshall commits to Kentucky while holding additional scholarship offers from the Michigan Wolverines, Florida State Seminoles, West Virginia Mountaineers, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Indiana Hoosiers, and Duke Blue Devils, among others.

The lead recruiter for Marshall is secondary coach Chris Collins. Kentucky was actually battling former secondary coach Steve Clincsckale, now at Michigan, to land Marshall’s services.

Kentucky’s 2024 class now includes:

ATH Quavo Marshall

RB Tovani Mizell

K/P Jacob Kauwe

QB Cutter Boley

IOL Aba Selm

OT Hayes Johnson

LB Antwan Smith

IOL Jadon Lafontant

Check out some highlights of the new Wildcat in action!

