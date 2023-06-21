Twitter reacts to Tovani Mizell picking the Cats and Antonio Reeves returning to UK

UPDATE

Safe to say Antonio Reeves’ return is official.

If you needed photo evidence, Antonio Reeves is back on campus and sporting Kentucky gear, FaceTiming his mother! #BBN



(Via Instagram) pic.twitter.com/I7OLQ7df5s — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) June 22, 2023

It was a big day for Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats as former Georgia commit and current four-star running back Tovani Mizell announced that he has committed to Kentucky.

Mizell officially visited Kentucky in mid-June and ultimately decided to pick the Cats over North Carolina and Oklahoma.

The 6-foot running back is bringing the type of speed to Kentucky’s offense that this staff has been wanting to add.

The addition of Mizell is another massive addition to the 2024 recruiting class. Stoops now has his running back quarterback Cutter Boley to help lead the offense in the future.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the commitment.

3-star RB Tovani Mizell has committed to UK.



Florida native also had offers from Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, USC among several others.



Dice stay hot. https://t.co/l2dhecsj1y — Aaron Gershon (@agershon99) June 21, 2023

BANG! Former Georgia commit of 2024, RB Tovani Mizell has committed to UK! pic.twitter.com/yHu1tQWMWQ — Barstool Kentucky (@BarstoolUK) June 21, 2023

Kentucky football has also landed 3-Star Running Back Tovani Mitzell, according to KSR. #BBN pic.twitter.com/RduLAJCId0 — Chris Beasmore (@CBeasmoreSports) June 21, 2023

Breakaway speed, pass catching, and patient running style. Plenty to like about Tovani Mizell on tape.https://t.co/A0ocXxP391 — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) June 21, 2023

Just picturing this guy breaking off a 60 yard TD run after big blocks by Lafontant, Johnson, and Selm pic.twitter.com/8mHpnIQ7oP — Fifth Quarter Kentucky (@FQKentucky) June 21, 2023

7️⃣3️⃣ days until Kentucky football — Everything Kentucky Football (@everythingkyfb) June 21, 2023

Hell yeah!! https://t.co/VIDLPbemzj — Kentucky Football Carpool Show (@KYCarpoolshow) June 21, 2023

Lexington felt like a home away from home for Kentucky's latest football commit, Tovani Mizell (@TovaniMizell).



"It didn’t feel like no regular program, it felt like everybody was close."https://t.co/z313QQFhIP — Zack Geoghegan (@ZGeogheganKSR) June 21, 2023

It was also a huge day for the basketball team, as it was reported that Antonio Reeves has moved back on campus and will return to Kentucky for the 2023-24 season.

Getting Reeves back was one of the top necessities of the offseason for the Cats, and now it looks like they will have him.

Reeves was outstanding for the Cats last season as he averaged 14.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 39% from three.

John Calipari brought in the No. 1 overall recruiting class, but the big question was shooting. That question is now answered with the return of Reeves.

Regardless of how this offseason has unfolded to this point, today is a positive day for the Cats and completely changes the outlook heading into the season.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the Reeves news.

Antonio Reeves set to return to Kentucky Wildcats, per report #BBN #WEAREUK https://t.co/DKoLzmQPdl — A Sea of Blue (@ASeaOfBlue) June 21, 2023

I can confirm the report from @TravisBranham_ Antonio Reeves is back and gives UK much needed experience and leadership. #BBN — Keith Farmer (@KeithFarmer18) June 21, 2023

And now Kentucky has confirmed that Reeves is back on campus and enrolled in classes. https://t.co/znJXPXeTAq — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) June 21, 2023

To me, there was just no real reason for Antonio Reeves not to return to Kentucky, not to mention the hoops he would have had to jump through in order to do so. And had he not, that would have been a reflection of bigger problems within the program. — Chris Fisher (@ChrisFisher247) June 21, 2023

Antonio Reeves is back on campus in Lexington today, source told @Stadium.



This situation has been an interesting one to monitor.



If Kentucky keeps Reeves, would be huge for the ‘Cats. Doesn’t just give the ‘Cats experience, but also a proven shooter.



Two things this team… — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 21, 2023

Finally one of these worked lol https://t.co/H0d0oYcFiB — All Things Kentucky (@BBNWonka) June 21, 2023

So after all that Kentucky basketball has one of the best rosters in the sport lol — . (@Kentucky___Blue) June 21, 2023

Seeing both Kentucky basketball and football get good news is so refreshing. WE ARE MOVIN. CAL AND STOOPS FOR PRESIDENT AND VICE PRESIDENT. — Ethan Woods (@_ethanMwoods_) June 21, 2023

For a roster that currently includes 7 freshmen and two sophomores that didn’t play major roles, Antonio Reeves back is huge for Kentucky. Reeves running it back in Lexington makes sense for both sides. Leader, scorer, shooter. He fills roles. Changes how you view the Cats. — Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) June 21, 2023

This is an excellent day to be a Cats fan! Top 500 RB prospect commit for football and Antonio Reeves is back for the basketball team!! #BBN — Typical Kentucky Fan (@BBNForever) June 21, 2023

Great news on officially having Antonio Reeves back. A proven shooter/scorer that can play a couple positions is huge for this team. That’s especially true if Justin Edwards needs to play the 4 some. — Big Blue Express (@bigbluexpress) June 21, 2023

Both Reeves and a Football commit in a 15 minute period? LETS GO — Fifth Quarter Kentucky (@FQKentucky) June 21, 2023

Kentucky SG Antonio Reeves will return to Kentucky!



My predicted lineup as of right now:



PG: DJ Wagner

SG: Antonio Reeves

SF: Justin Edwards

PF: Aaron Bradshaw

C: Ugonna Onyenso



BENCH:

PG Rob Dillingham

SG Reed Sheppard

G/F Adou Thiero

F Jordan Burks

C Somto Cyril

SG Joey… https://t.co/n7Ln1xF5ev — Kentucky Kavalry #BBN (@KentuckyKavalry) June 21, 2023

Reminder that Antonio Reeves dropped 37 at Arkansas this year pic.twitter.com/0hXJpVWSI8 — Blue Chips (@UKBlueChips) June 21, 2023

Multiple reports from campus seem to indicate that 2023 SEC 6th Man of the Year ANTONIO REEVES will RETURN for the 2023-24 season.



Reeves immediately becomes a team leader and essential key to a successful season. pic.twitter.com/pX34TZLLC7 — WT - adou enthusiast (@WildcatsTongue) June 21, 2023

ANTONIO REEVES BACK AT KENTUCKY NEXT SEASON



LFG — Big Blue Nation #BBN (@UKBasketbalI) June 21, 2023

#6 Fr: DJ Wagner

Grad: Antonio Reeves

#3 Fr: Justin Edwards

#4 Fr: Aaron Bradshaw

Soph: Ugonna Onyenso



#16 Fr: Rob Dillingham

#41 Fr: Reed Sheppard

Soph: Adou Thiero

#172 Fr: Jordan Burks

#197 Fr: Joey Hart



Another frontcourt piece or two and we are cooking — Matt Sak BBN (@MattSakR2NG) June 21, 2023

Getting an experienced shot-maker in SEC Co-Sixth Man of the Year Antonio Reeves back is obviously huge for Kentucky on the court, but is also big for John Calipari, who avoids what would have been another major PR disaster in what has been a less-than-stellar offseason. — Chris Fisher (@ChrisFisher247) June 21, 2023

