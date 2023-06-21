 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Twitter reacts to Tovani Mizell picking the Cats and Antonio Reeves returning to UK

A big day for both the football and basketball programs!

By Adam Haste
Antonio Reeves on Instagram

UPDATE

Safe to say Antonio Reeves’ return is official.

It was a big day for Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats as former Georgia commit and current four-star running back Tovani Mizell announced that he has committed to Kentucky.

Mizell officially visited Kentucky in mid-June and ultimately decided to pick the Cats over North Carolina and Oklahoma.

The 6-foot running back is bringing the type of speed to Kentucky’s offense that this staff has been wanting to add.

The addition of Mizell is another massive addition to the 2024 recruiting class. Stoops now has his running back quarterback Cutter Boley to help lead the offense in the future.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the commitment.

It was also a huge day for the basketball team, as it was reported that Antonio Reeves has moved back on campus and will return to Kentucky for the 2023-24 season.

Getting Reeves back was one of the top necessities of the offseason for the Cats, and now it looks like they will have him.

Reeves was outstanding for the Cats last season as he averaged 14.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 39% from three.

John Calipari brought in the No. 1 overall recruiting class, but the big question was shooting. That question is now answered with the return of Reeves.

Regardless of how this offseason has unfolded to this point, today is a positive day for the Cats and completely changes the outlook heading into the season.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the Reeves news.

