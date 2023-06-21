Wednesday Headlines: Liam Draxl Edition

What a ride it’s been for Liam Draxl. The UK Men’s Tennis Twitter account released a statement announcing he will forgo his final year of college eligibility to turn professional.

A legend in the blue and white who helped take our program to new heights. ⚪️



We can’t wait to watch @liamdraxl as he embarks on his professional career! #WeAreUK pic.twitter.com/zQLNfBaaNz — Kentucky Men's Tennis (@UKMensTennis) June 19, 2023

A native of Newmarket, Ontario, was listed as a top-10 International Tennis Federation Junior before coming to Kentucky. Draxl played four seasons for the Wildcats, starting his college career back in 2019. He was named to the All-SEC First Team three times (sophomore, junior and senior seasons) and a three-time winner of the SEC Player of the Week award during his UK career.

Draxl was a Team Captain this past season while also being named Male Athlete of the Year at the CATSPY Awards. He’s been a fan favorite amongst the Big Blue Nation, and his presence on the team, as well as his performance on the courts, will be deeply missed. Join us in wishing him the best on his journey playing professionally.

