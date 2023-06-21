CBS Sports predicts Kentucky Football record

The college football season is quickly approaching.

For the Kentucky Wildcats, they will look for a bounceback season after a 7-5 record last season.

As the summer continues, media outlets are starting to dive into records for the teams in the SEC. It was the Cats’ turn, as CBS Sports and Barrett Sallee went to work picking the upcoming season for UK.

Currently, the season win total is set at 6.5 for Kentucky, and according to Sallee, everyone should take the over.

“Quarterback Devin Leary should kick-start an offense as Liam Coen settles in for his second stint as Wildcats offensive coordinator,” said Salle. “The combination of Coen and Leary will be enough to keep them in the majority of their games and spring a couple of minor upsets along the way. The problem for Stoops is that his running game and offensive line struggled mightily last season. If he can get that sorted out, this might be one of the better wagers on the board. We have to see it before believing it, though. Pick: Over 6.5 (-160)”

With that pick, Salle is predicting the Cats to finish with another 7-5 season. According to Sallee, he believes Kentucky will ultimately lose vs. Florida, at Georgia, at Mississippi State, vs. Alabama, and at South Carolina.

The biggest head-scratcher here is a loss to Florida, who seems to be rebuilding under second-year head coach, Billy Napier. Add that in with him predicting a win over Tennessee, and it could be a wild season for the Cats.