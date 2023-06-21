Tovani Mizell commits to Kentucky

Recruiting never stops in college football.

That is a motto that Mark Stoops and his staff have lived by ever since arriving to take over the Kentucky Wildcats program.

With a solid class in 2023, they have now turned their attention to the class of 2024. They added another player to that class today as four-star running back Tovani Mizell announced his commitment to the Cats on a KSR appearance.

Mizell’s commitment comes after an official visit to Lexington the weekend of June 16-18th. He chose Kentucky over the North Carolina Tar Heels and Oklahoma Sooners. He decommitted from the Georgia Bulldogs in March.

Mizell, weighing in at six feet tall and 195 pounds, hails from Fort Lauderdale and is also a track star that features the speed this UK offensive staff have been looking to add more of. He held additional scholarship offers from the Alabama Crimson Tide, Tennessee Volunteers, Florida Gators, USC Trojans, Penn State Nittany Lions, and Oregon Ducks, among many others.

With Liam Coen and Jay Boulware leading the charge in this recruitment, it appears they got their guy to help anchor the offense alongside Cutter Boley for the future.

Mizell is currently ranked as a four-star player, according to ESPN. They also list him as the 297th-best player in the class, as well as the No. 23 running back.

He now becomes the seventh commitment in the class, joining Boley, Aba Selm, Hayes Johnson, Jadon Lafontant, Jacob Kauwe, and Antwan Smith.

Now, check out some highlights of the newest Cat in action!

