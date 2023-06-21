Class of 2025 QB Austyn Modrzewski “extremely surprised” on offer from Kentucky

With summer camps just now beginning for high school recruits, they now have a chance to visit college campuses and possibly even get an offer while on the visit.

That is what happened to the class of 2025, quarterback Austyn Modrzewski, who hails from Littleton, Colorado. Modrzewski was able to receive a scholarship offer from the Kentucky Wildcats during a recent summer camp, he was definitely happy about the offer.

“Extremely surprised,” Modrzewski tells A Sea Of Blue. “[I’m] still in shock. I was, however, grateful for the opportunity.”

Modrzewski talks about how the summer camp is going in Lexington and how he has previously been here before.

“It’s been amazing,” Modrzewski says. “All coaches have been top-notch. Learned a lot. I came to this camp last year as well as this year, and both times it exceeded my expectations. It was the best camp I went to last year and the same so far for this year.”

2025 QB Austyn Modrzewski from Mountain Vista in Colorado was one of the top camp throwers today. @austynqb13 pic.twitter.com/xjk7YrWAei — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) June 6, 2023

Although it’s still early in his recruitment, Modrzewski tells us this is the second school that has offered him. With Kentucky offering Modrzewski early on, he could see it impacting his recruitment.

“It will definitely have an impact on my recruiting process,” Modrzewski tells us. “It’s Kentucky. It has one of the most respected and high-caliber coaching staffs in football. For Coach (Mark) Stoops and Coach (Liam) Coen to provide me with this opportunity, it can be only a positive in the recruitment process.

With Coen back as offensive coordinator at Kentucky, Modrzewski likes the way he coaches and feels like he could learn under him.

“I like Coach Coen’s style,” Modrzewski says. “He is extremely knowledgeable and very detail oriented. He explains what he wants and how wants it with extreme clarity. Having that level of coaching will bring out the best in anyone.”

Although it is still early in his recruitment, it can always be great to start searching for the quarterback for the future, especially after recently landing reclassified quarterback Cutter Boley.