Antonio Reeves set to return to Kentucky Wildcats, per report

Kentucky Wildcats senior guard Antonio Reeves appears to have made a decision on where he’ll be next season.

After previously withdrawing from the NBA Draft, Reeves has been deciding where to play his final season of college basketball in recent weeks. At one point, it looked like a done deal that Reeves would eventually enter the transfer portal and land elsewhere.

However, Reeves is set to remain at Kentucky, according to 247 Sports reporter Travis Branham.

Kentucky shooting guard Antonio Reeves is back on Kentucky’s campus and is expected to play for the Wildcats in 2023-24, a source told 247Sports. Reeves’ situation has been extremely fluid this offseason. First, Reeves entered the 2023 NBA Draft. But after withdrawing his name, his future at Kentucky immediately became uncertain as he enrolled in courses at Illinois State in order to graduate. However, after weeks of uncertainty as to whether he will graduate and transfer — or, if he could even graduate from another school and transfer — he is back on Kentucky campus and expected to be coming back for his final season of college basketball.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound Reeves transferred in from Illinois State during the 2022 offseason. The former class of 2019 recruit averaged 14.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game this past season. He scored in double figures 26 times, including four games of 20+ points off the bench, helping him earn SEC Co-Sixth Man of the Year honors.

When the offseason initially began for Kentucky in March, Reeves eventually entered the draft to test the NBA Draft waters. He took his decision all the way up to the withdrawal deadline before announcing his return.

Since then, it’s gone back and forth as to whether he’d stay at Kentucky or find a new home, with NIL being a big deciding factor.

Thankfully, John Calipari has reportedly made progress in enhancing Kentucky Basketball’s NIL efforts. It’s no coincidence that this buzz started around the same time that Reeves announced his return to the Wildcats. We can likely chalk this up to The LaFamilia Club getting its first big win.

Let’s ball.

