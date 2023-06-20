5-star kicker/punter Jacob Kauwe commits to Kentucky

The recruiting moment continues for the Kentucky Wildcats as they have now picked up their sixth class of 2024 commitment.

On Tuesday morning, five-star kicker/punter Jacob Kauwe announced on social media that he has committed to Kentucky.

The 6-foot-2 specialist out of Billings (MT) officially visited Lexington last week and left with a full-ride offer.

According to Kohl’s Kicking, Kauwe is ranked as a five-star kicker and punter. He is the nation’s No. 28 kicker and the No. 17 overall punter.

Here is Kauwe’s scouting report from Kohl’s Kicking.

“Kauwe won the kick-off competition at the Texas Showcase in May of 2023. His leg strength is unique and as strong as some in the NFL. Kauwe still needs refinement with his hands in punting and improvement on his repeatability on field goals. Kauwe is a very intriguing player to follow this summer. He competed in March 2023 at the Spring Ranking Event. He graded out at the 5-star level as both a kicker and punter. We feel he is a D1 prospect at both positions. His leg strength is exceptional. Kauwe is from a state that is not highly recruited, but he has the tools to compete with anyone in the country. He was able to kick multiple 80-yard kick-offs on the windy day. His ball striking is also impressive as he made 12/15 points on field goals. His punting was also outstanding as he hit a 70-yard punt with 4.4 seconds of hang-time. Kauwe is someone to watch in the 2024 class!”

Kauwe becomes the sixth commitment for the Cats’ 2024 recruiting class, joining offensive linemen Jadon Lafontant, Hayes Johnson, and Aba Selm. As well as linebacker Antwan Smith and quarterback Cutter Boley.

Another great addition for Mark Stoops and the Cats as they continue to build their 2024 class.

