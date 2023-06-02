Aaron Bradshaw and Rob Dillingham arrive at Kentucky

We don’t need to remind you how challenging this offseason has been for the Kentucky Wildcats, so how about some good news for a change?

At various points in the previous months, there was concern that five-star signees Rob Dillingham and/or Aaron Bradshaw may not make it to UK’s campus for various reasons.

Thankfully, both players are now on campus and are in the process of getting settled into their new homes.

On Friday, the Kentucky Basketball Twitter account posted shots of both Dillingham and Bradshaw moving into their dorms, a very welcome sight for the Big Blue Nation.

This comes after Reed Sheppard moved in on Wednesday. The only freshmen left to move in are five-star combo guard DJ Wagner and five-star forward Justin Edwards.

Rob Dillingham has arrived pic.twitter.com/IhEW9gslFw — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) June 2, 2023

