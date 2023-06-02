Jamal Murray, Bam Adebayo both score 26 as Nuggets take down Heat in Finals Game 1

The Denver Nuggets throttled the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals. They took a 17-point lead into the half and then ran that up to 21 points to end the third. The Heat made a small comeback to make the final score 104-93.

Bam Adebayo played a huge role for Miami and was the team’s leading scorer. He finished 13-for-25 from the field and also had a team-high 13 rebounds. Adebayo finished with 5 assists and just 1 turnover as well. He didn’t get to the free-throw line.

None of Miami’s starters shot a free throw in Game 1.

Tyler Herro is still not back for the Heat, but reports were he could return in the Finals, having missed the entire playoffs except for a sliver of Game 1 in the first round against Milwaukee.

ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reports that it’s possible Herro returns for Game 2 on Saturday.

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro will continue to test his surgically repaired right hand, and a return to the lineup for Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets looms as a possibility, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Thursday.

Tyler Herro getting shots up ahead of Game 1



He’s been out since April 16th with a broken right hand



As for the Nuggets, Jamal Murray scored 26 points and was an efficient 11-for-22 from the field. He’s looking likely to play high minutes in the Finals, tallying a team-high 44. He finished with 10 assists and 6 rebounds as well. Murray ended the game tied for a team-high 3 turnovers.

Murray and forward Michael Porter Jr. combined to go 4-for-18 from the deep. That should be expected to improve in the coming games.

Nonetheless, it was a solid game for the former Wildcats guard.

Game 2 is set for Sunday and will tip at 8 pm ET.

