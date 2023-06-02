Friday Headlines: Baseball NCAA Tournament Edition

The NCAA Lexington Regional has arrived as play gets underway later on today at Kentucky Proud Park. The featured teams are Ball State, Indiana, Kentucky, and West Virginia.

This weekend’s schedule is — for now — set to go through Sunday, but a potential winner-take-all game could be played on Monday if necessary.

In the first game, the Kentucky Wildcats will host Ball State at noon ET. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

That game will be followed by West Virginia taking on Indiana at 7 pm ET, which will be televised via ESPN+.

You're going to want to be here tomorrow!



NCAA Lexington Regional begins tomorrow, get your ticket before they're gone!

️ https://t.co/VpPy8OugHi pic.twitter.com/jwJWS5u8f0 — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) June 1, 2023

Tickets are still available for multiple sessions via Ticketmaster, and while the weather forecast is projected to be rather hot with highs in the lower 90s each day, there’s essentially zero chance of rain throughout the entire weekend.

A few facts for Kentucky Baseball as they head into the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats are 36-18 overall and finished eighth in the Southeastern Conference.

Kentucky was second in the SEC and 11th in the country in on-base percentage.

The Cats have stolen 89 bases, second in the league and 50th in the country.

UK is second in tied for second in the league in triples and tied for sixth in the SEC in doubles.

UK has 53 sacrifice bunts this season, with is sixth in the country.

UK’s pitching staff has been carried by senior Zack Lee. He has 13 starts for a 5-2 record and a 3.58 ERA.

Courtesy of UK Athletics

Tweet of the Day

The vision from Jokic on this pass pic.twitter.com/BqceVvtI5W — ESPN (@espn) June 2, 2023

Unstoppable.

Headlines

Kentucky Set to Host NCAA Baseball Lexington Regional – UK Athletics

Time to shine.

NBA Finals Game 1: Nuggets beat Heat to take 1-0 series lead - USAT

Denver guard and former Kentucky star Jamal Murray had 26 points.

Calipari: UK is “prepared for all scenarios” after NBA Draft Deadline - KSR

It hasn’t been a good week for Kentucky basketball.

Ja Morant ruling coming after NBA Finals, Adam Silver says - ESPN

This can’t be good.

Projecting what Kentucky’s 2024 SEC schedule could look like - KSR

Specifically without divisions.

Stevens keeping Mazzulla, calls Brown ‘big part’ of Celtics - ESPN

Doesn’t sound like much change is coming to Boston.

UK drops in preseason rankings following NBA Draft deadline - KSR

As they should.

Nuggets DJ Austin Pawelka speaks on NBA Finals - USA Today

Such a neat feature.

Wallace, Livingston projected picks in ESPN’s latest mock draft - KSR

Still no Oscar.

Brady on returning to NFL: ‘I’m certain I’m not playing again’ - USA Today

Time to put that story to bed.