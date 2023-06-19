Ahmad Nowell includes Kentucky in final list

The Kentucky Wildcats are starting to shift their attention to the class of 2024, as John Calipari and his staff look to land the top-ranked class once again.

With that in mind, the Cats are hoping to host one of the top-ranked combo guards in the class in the coming weeks in Ahmad Nowell.

On top of this news, Joe Tipton of On3 has also reported that Nowell has trimmed his list down to a final four schools, including Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, and UCONN.

2024 Top-40 guard Ahmad Nowell tells me he’s down to four schools.



He breaks down each program and has a timeline for a commitment: https://t.co/wc9d7ItJDA pic.twitter.com/klxfWe9yBw — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) June 19, 2023

When is Nowell planning on making his trip to Lexington? In a conversation with Jack Pilgrim of KSR, Nowell mentioned making the trip before the current roster heads to Toronto in the coming weeks.

Nowell hasn't held an offer from Kentucky very long, as he received the offer from Coach Calipari back in April after the first Nike EYBL session of the summer. The staff has been locked in on watching him play ever since.

It appears there is still a solid battle yet to come for the talented 6-foot-2 guard. With the defending National Champions in UCONN, and Tennessee making a push, the visit to Lexington will be huge in potentially pushing to land Nowell.

Luckily UK has a former teammate in Justin Edwards to help land the talented guard as well.

Nowell is currently ranked as the No. 33 ranked player in the class by the 247 Sports Composite rankings. They also consider him a top-five combo guard in the class.

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and other fun stuff, so ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. Go Cats!