Jadon Lafontant commits to Kentucky

The 2024 recruiting class for the Kentucky Wildcats is starting to come together nicely after a rough start early on in the cycle.

That class only got stronger on Monday when Jadon Lafontant announced that he has committed to Kentucky. He announced his commitment via Twitter.

Lafontant is currently ranked as a three-star recruit and is the No. 98 overall interior offensive lineman in the class, according to 247 Sports.

The 6-foot-3, 285-pound lineman picked the Cats over the likes of Boston College, Duke, and Pittsburgh, among others.

The Greenwich, Connecticut native becomes the second interior offensive lineman and third lineman overall to join the 2024 class joining Kentucky natives Aba Selm and Hayes Johnson.

Lafontant is the fifth commit for Mark Stoops’ 2024 class joining the two previously mentioned linemen, as well as three-star Georgia linebacker Antwan Smith and four-star Kentucky quarterback Cutter Boley.

Momentum has been in Kentucky’s favor recently on the recruiting trail, and that momentum only continues with the addition of Lafontant.

Check out some highlights from Lafontant’s junior season via Hudl.

