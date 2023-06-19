Jakob Dixon leaves Kentucky Football team, per reports

One of the Kentucky Wildcats’ 2023 signees is no longer on the team.

According to Justin Rowland of Cats Illustrated, freshman tight end Jakob Dixon has left the team. KSR’s Nick Roush also confirmed the news. It’s currently unclear why Dixon is departing or if he plans to enter the transfer portal.

Hailing from Pleasure Ridge Park in Louisville, Dixon picked the Cats while holding additional offers from Dartmouth, Murray State, Tennessee State, Eastern Illinois, and Eastern Kentucky, among others. He was a 3-sport star who also played basketball and ran track while logging a 4.5 40-yard dash.

Mark Stoops offered the 6-foot-5 Dixon a scholarship on June 15th last year after shining at a UK summer camp. Dixon told KSR that the plan was to have him play an Izayah Cummings-type role as a hybrid tight end.

Best of luck to Dixon as he looks to continue his journey elsewhere.

