Recruiting update on Rutgers transfer Paul Mulcahy

John Calipari is still working on finalizing his 2023-24 roster for the Kentucky Wildcats, as the offseason has not been the best for the program.

However, it looks like Kentucky is one of the final schools that Rutgers transfer Paul Mulcahy is focusing on.

On Sunday, Trilly Donovan gave some quick nuggets about college basketball on Twitter, with one being about Mulcahy.

In the tweet, he said that Mulcahy is now focusing on just four schools with those being Gonzaga, Notre Dame, Washington, and Kentucky.

Some quick nuggets before I disappear again:



- Paul Mulcahy focusing on Gonzaga, Kentucky, Notre Dame and Washington



- Heard a very weird rumor that there’s another high-major out there that could open, but don’t love the source



- Preston Murphy’s show-cause ends next week — Trilly Donovan (@trillydonovan) June 18, 2023

Last season, Mulcahy averaged 8.3 points, 4.9 assists, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.5 steals for Rutgers while shooting 41% from the field and 37% from three.

Mulcahy was a former three-star recruit out of high school in the 2019 class and has been a full-time starter the last three seasons at Rutgers. He will have just one year of eligibility remaining at his next stop.

The 6-foot-6 guard would be a nice addition for the Cats, especially if Antonio Reeves doesn’t return for a second season in Lexington.

