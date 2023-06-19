Several Wildcats make the 2023 Jordan Brand Classic roster

The Kentucky Wildcats have the nation’s best recruiting class incoming this season, and with four 5-star recruits, the Cats will have no shortage of high-profile talent coming to Lexington.

There is even more praise being heaped on this group, with all four of their five-star recruits being named to the 32-player Jordan Brand Classic team.

Justin Edwards, Aaron Bradshaw (who recently fractured his foot), DJ Wagner, and Robert Dillingham will be the future Cats on the roster. Unfortunately, the team’s other notable recruit, Reed Sheppard, also named Mr. Kentucky, did not crack the roster.

Edwards (3), Bradshaw (4), and Wagner (6) are all top-10 recruits for head coach John Calipari, so these players being named to the team wasn’t exactly the most shocking thing.

With few players returning from last season’s roster, this group will likely be expected to come in and produce quickly, especially with former National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe staying in the NBA Draft pool.

This will be among the most talented recruiting classes Calipari has had come to Lexington, and with many already expected to be top picks in the 2024 NBA Draft, the expectations will be lofty for the seasoned head coach.