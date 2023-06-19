Top 2024 center Flory Bidunga no longer considering Kentucky

One of the best players in the class of 2024 will no longer be considering the Kentucky Wildcats.

Flory Bidunga is currently ranked as the No. 4 overall player and the No. 1 center, according to 247 Sports.

Just a little over a week ago, it was reported that Bidunga and Kentucky were working on getting an official visit to Lexington set up.

Unfortunately, things move fast in recruiting, and Jack Pilgrim of Kentucky Sports Radio reported on Saturday that Bidunga has informed the Kentucky staff that he will be dropping the Cats from consideration.

Instead of taking an official visit to Lexington, the 6-foot-8 big man will be using that slot for an official visit to Duke, making them the trending favorite to land one of the best players in the 2024 class.

Now, John Calipari and his staff will pivot and direct their recruiting attention and efforts elsewhere as they look to build another outstanding recruiting class in 2024.