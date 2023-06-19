Monday Headlines: No. 15 Reed Sheppard Edition

It appears we now know what jersey number Reed Sheppard will wear during his freshman season at Kentucky. Kentucky Sports Radio’s photographer Dr. Michael Huang was in attendance at John Calipari’s Father-Son Camp and noticed Sheppard’s nameplate above during the camp’s locker room tour. The number on the nameplate? None other than the same No. 15 his father, Jeff Sheppard, wore during his time at Kentucky.

Jeff was a star and a fan favorite during his time at Kentucky. He helped bring two national champion banners to Lexington in 1996 and 1998, while also being named Most Outstanding Player and averaging over 21 points per game in 1998 Final Four.

Jeff did all of this while wearing No. 15. Reed will look to build a legacy of his own when he starts his career at Kentucky this fall. He’s one of several talented freshmen coming in to join a team that saw all but two players from last year’s roster leave this offseason. Reed will have plenty of opportunity to showcase his skills and thrive in UK’s offense this fall.

Tweet of the Day

Paul Skenes is 3 strikeouts away from setting the SEC single-season record. pic.twitter.com/gh9wNCJPYY — theScore Bet (@theScoreBet) June 18, 2023

Such an incredible player.

Headlines

Craig Yeast says Cutter Boley Could be Phenomenal at UK - Vaught’s Views

Love reading this.

Lou Williams, three-time Sixth Man of the Year, retires from NBA - ESPN

So long, Lemon Pepper Lou.

Aaron Bradshaw Injury Could be Devastating for Kentucky - Vaught’s Views

Hard to not assume the worst with this.

Brandon Miller, Scoot Henderson to visit Hornets again - ESPN

Feels like they can’t go wrong with either.

2024 center, Flory Bidunga, drops Kentucky from consideration - KSR

This one hurts.

Xander Schauffele needs three tries to get out of fairway bunker - USA Today

We’ve all been there.

Let’s not rush to conclusions about Aaron Bradshaw’s injury - KSR

Anyone else having Jarred Vanderbilt flashbacks?

Sources - Suns finalizing trade for Wizards' Bradley Beal - ESPN

The Suns are finalizing a trade with the Wizards to acquire All-Star guard Bradley Beal, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Grandad Wins Gold in Arm Wrestling After Taking up Sport 3 Years Ago and Nearly Dying of Covid - GNN

A British grandad has become one of the world's top arm-wrestlers after taking up the sport just three years ago, after almost dying of COVID.