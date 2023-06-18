Sunday Headlines: Joey Hart is a Wildcat

`Goor morning and Happy Father’s Day!

The Kentucky Wildcats landed their seventh commitment for the 2023 freshman class yesterday — this time it was three-star guard Joey Hart out of Linton, Indiana.

Hart gives Kentucky more depth on the roster and provides a knock-down shooting threat for a roster that currently has a lot of question marks.

Hart averaged 23.7 PPG, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game en route to leading Linton-Stockton to a 29-2 record and a Class 2A state runner-up finish in Indiana this past season. He was also named SISN Indiana High School Boys Player of the Year.

However, Hart should be a complementary piece to a star-studded roster that, without Antonio Reeves, lacks an outside scoring threat. Will Hart be an immediate contributor? Maybe or maybe not, but the future for him does look bright.

Tweet of the Day

The Cats’ roster is nearly complete.

Headlines

Bob Huggins resigns as West Virginia head basketball coach following DUI arrest — An unfortunate ending to a legendary coaching career. This was not Huggins’ first DUI and it was not his first time in the headlines this off-season.

Huggins made a derogatory remark on a radio show in Cincinnati earlier in the year, leading to a three-game suspension.

Hopefully Huggins can get any help he may need, or want, during his retirement.

Adou Thiero is JACKED — Adou has been in the gym it seems and he’s built like a brick house.

Primary takeaway here is Adou Thiero is a tank. https://t.co/M3Pal2HVzJ — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) June 17, 2023

LSU bests Tennessee in game one of the CWS, 6-3 — Paul Skenes is a bad, bad man.

The Cincinnati Reds win their seventh straight game and are above .500, hold second place in NL Central. — Half a game back from Milwaukee now; Jon India and Will Benson are on tears after Elly’s call up on June 6.

Wake Forest beats Stanford, 3-2 — The No. 1 team in the nation gets it done game one. If you haven’t seen the Demon Deacons play, you should. Boasting a 53-10 overall record, they look tough for anyone to get past right now.

Hart grew up a fan of the Wildcats, watching how the program developed professional talent. When that opportunity came for himself, he knew it was one he had to take advantage of.

Breakdown of newest Kentucky commit Joey Hart out of Indiana



• elite shooter

• underrated athlete

• confident shotmaker pic.twitter.com/bhmHw3p6gt — ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@itsAntWright) June 17, 2023

The former UCF signee committed to and signed with the Wildcats Saturday.

