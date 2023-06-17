Bob Huggins resigns from West Virginia, retires from coaching

Bob Huggins was retired from college basketball.

While the news is shocking, it isn’t necessarily something that should catch most by surprise, especially in light of recent events. The longtime West Virginia Mountaineers coach was arrested for a DUI on Friday.

Huggins’ retirement was made public via a letter from West Virginia Athletics in which he wrote the following: “My recent actions do not represent the values of the University or the leadership expected in this role. While I have always tried to represent our University with honor, I have let all of you – and myself – down. I am solely responsible for my conduct and sincerely apologize to the University community – particularly to the student-athletes, coaches and staff in our program. I must do better, and I plan to spend the next few months focused on my health and my family so that I can be the person they deserve,” Huggins said.

This isn’t Huggins’ first DUI, either. That said, this wasn’t the first time Huggins made the news in the last few weeks. Having been called during a radio show, Huggins used a slur, which led him to a 3-game suspension. That will obviously not be served.

A member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, it is tough to see such a historically great head coach go out like this. Huggins was 935-414 overall during his head coaching career, spending 16 years at West Virginia and 16 years at Cincinnati, with a short stint at Kansas State between those.

Huggins graduated from West Virginia and will retire from the university as well, so that is at least a poetic ending, despite how the last few months have gone for the legendary coach.