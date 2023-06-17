Saturday Headlines: The Curious Case of Aaron Bradshaw Edition

Raise your hand if you are over the offseason drama.

OK, now put your hands down because, unfortunately, there’s more.

As if the confusion surrounding Antonio Reeves and John Calipari striking out in the portal wasn’t enough, yesterday, Shams Charania broke the news on Twitter that Aaron Bradshaw has a foot fracture:

College basketball news: Kentucky’s Aaron Bradshaw – a projected top pick in 2024 NBA draft – has suffered a fracture in his foot and could miss start of the 2023-24 season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The program is optimistic on full recovery for the 7-foot freshman. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 16, 2023

There have been rumors floating out there for about a month or so that he had a foot injury. But he had been posting workout videos on Instagram and had been working out with Kentucky once he arrived on campus, so circumstantial evidence said that we could move on from the injury rumor.

That all changed yesterday with the report. Then there were reports that despite the injury being a foot fracture he would be out 6-8 months. Then the speculation ran wild that Klutch Sports, Bradshaw’s agency, was going to hold him out for the season due to a beef with John Calipari.

Then videos and pictures started popping up on Twitter that showed Bradshaw at the John Calipari Father/Son camp without a boot on and participating fully at the camp. Check out this excellent rundown of events for the full story and timelines.

This rollercoaster of an off-season can’t end soon enough. Hopefully, Bradshaw’s injury isn’t serious, and he’s ready to suit up when the season starts.

Tweet of the Day

The vibe around Kentucky basketball the last three years, as succinctly as I can describe it: The hell is going on? — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) June 16, 2023

Yes.

