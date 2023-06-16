Aaron Bradshaw refutes injury timeline; taking part at UK summer camps

Earlier Friday, it was reported that Kentucky Wildcats center Aaron Bradshaw suffered a foot fracture, and the timeline for his recovery was 4-6 months.

However, Bradshaw himself is disputing that timeframe and, at least publicly, believes he’ll be back in about two months at most.

As our own Tristan Pharis captured, Bradshaw suggested on Instagram that his recovery timeline is more in the 4-6 week range.

According to his IG, it looks like Aaron Bradshaw confirmed his hairline foot fracture, but is refuting the reported 4-6 month time frame.



Replying to a comment he said “smart man” to someone that suggested recovery will be 4-6 weeks.



Was mobile at today’s UK father-son camp. pic.twitter.com/b0WDVQldhY — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) June 16, 2023

Courtesy of: @Travis_dts



Aaron Bradshaw has now pinned a comment on his latest IG post that says “See you in 6 weeks my guy. Overreaction is hilarious!”



Outside of releasing a statement, Bradshaw is making it clear that he anticipates to be out 6-8 weeks (typical of fracture). https://t.co/m45VggpKq6 pic.twitter.com/p8HLjQ6RzT — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) June 16, 2023

Also, there have been multiple videos and pictures tweeted of Bradshaw working at UK’s summer camp session that took place Friday.

Kentucky freshman center Aaron Bradshaw is on hand tonight at UK’s Father-Son Camp at the Joe Craft Center.



Not wearing a boot.@ShamsCharania reported earlier today that Bradshaw suffered a fracture in his foot and may miss the start of the 2023-24 season.



@sigh_las pic.twitter.com/CBwPSzF0Nz — Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97) June 16, 2023

Out practicing today at Father Son camp. pic.twitter.com/WMyRNGTBsR — Johnny Hart (@catman1232) June 16, 2023

Aaron Bradshaw up and moving at UK’s Father-Son camp this evening. Seems to be walking normal and no boot despite reportedly suffering a fracture. @LEX18News @BBNTonight https://t.co/snEL0WCR1s pic.twitter.com/j8S4OXFiwI — Kinsey Lee (@kinseyleetv) June 16, 2023

Of course, Bradshaw clearly isn’t putting much strain on his feet in these videos, but it still does bring into question how and why he’s working at a camp if he’s about to miss 4-6 months of action.

It’s certainly possible that the 4-6 month timeline is if Bradshaw has some type of surgery on the foot, and the 4-6 week timeframe is if no surgery is performed. But anyone who has followed Kentucky Basketball in recent years knows that there’s little-to-no chance we’re getting a clear picture when it comes to injuries.

In other words, hope for the best, but expect the 4-6 month timeframe to be the more accurate scenario. No sense in getting your hopes up for something you’re likely not going to get the complete story on for the foreseeable future.

And hope Kentucky at least tries to add a veteran big man from the transfer portal, even if the options are slim at this point.

Shams Charania: “Aaron Bradshaw fractured his foot and will be out for like 6 months.”



Aaron Bradshaw like 4 hours ago: pic.twitter.com/rSmaT84arg — Buddy (@BigBlueBud) June 16, 2023

