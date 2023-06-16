Top remaining frontcourt transfer options for UK following Aaron Bradshaw news

On Friday, it was reported that incoming freshman big man Aaron Bradshaw has suffered a fracture in his foot and could miss the start of the 2023-24 season.

Unfortunately, with the way Kentucky’s offseason has played out, the Cats can’t afford to lose their already limited number of bodies.

Calipari was already needing to add more frontcourt bodies, even with Bradshaw. But now, if Bradshaw is going to miss time, Kentucky desperately needs to hit the transfer portal.

With the need for frontcourt players now at an all-new high, let’s take a look at the best bigs still available.

When looking at On3’s transfer portal rankings, the best available big man would be Grant Nelson. However, that seems to be a two-team race between Alabama and Arkansas. There have been reports that Nelson will commit to Alabama, but that hasn’t happened as of Friday afternoon.

Could Kentucky get back in the mix here? They have already contacted Nelson this offseason...

Louisiana transfer Jordan Brown is clearly the best center available after averaging 19.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.2 blocks last season while shooting 57% from the field.

While he looks like an obvious option, Jeff Goodman reports that there are concerns Brown won’t be eligible to play at his next school for reasons unknown.

There are also concerns whether Louisiana’s Jordan Brown will be eligible to play in the fall if he transfers elsewhere, source told @Stadium. https://t.co/WhLZ7uuGcT — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 11, 2023

Grambling transfer Carte’Are Gordon is another potential option for the Cats as the 6-foot-9 forward averaged 12.7 points, 7 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, 1.4 assists, and 1 steal per game last season while shooting 56% from the field.

Seton Hall transfer Alexis Yetna stands at 6-foot-8 and put together a season where he averaged 8.1 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 40% from the field but 50% on two-point shots.

Some other notable transfers to consider include:

So far, the Cats have not had any luck in the transfer portal this offseason, but there are still talented players available for Kentucky to potentially add to their 2023-24 roster.

You can check out the full ranking of available transfers from On3 here.