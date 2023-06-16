Mitch Barnhart announces UK will allow beer and seltzer sales at all major sporting events

UK Athletics is now fully embracing alcohol sales.

On Friday, athletics director Mitch Barnhart held a press conference where he announced that the school will allow beer and seltzer sales at all UK sporting events that have concessions.

That includes Rupp Arena, and not a moment too soon.

This comes after UK had what Barnhart called a successful trial run for alcohol sales at baseball and softball games this year. That helped pave the way for UK to begin allowing these sales at all major sporting events going forward.

Check out Barnhart’s full Friday press conference below, which includes news on the renovation of Nutter Fieldhouse, NIL, SEC football scheduling, and more!

