Aaron Bradshaw has a foot fracture, per report

The No. 1 center in the Class of 2023 may not take the court to start the season, as Kentucky Wildcats commit Aaron Bradshaw has fractured his foot. This is tough news, as the Cats have the best incoming recruiting class, but that’s about all they have for next season in addition to sophomores Ugonna Onyenso and Adou Thiero.

A key point from the report that surfaced from The Athletic’s Shams Charania is that the program is hopeful that a full recovery will take place. Bradshaw is the No. 1 player from New Jersey, the No. 1 center, and the No. 5 overall recruit.

With offers from basically every program, Bradshaw opted to join one that has a resume of producing top-tier big men like Anthony Davis, Karl-Anthony Towns, and DeMarcus Cousins.

Bradshaw played at Camden High School in Roselle, NJ.

He might have had to contend with former National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe for minutes this upcoming season, but with the big man joining the draft, the five 5 was going to be all Bradshaw.

With several months until the beginning of the season, there still could be hope that Bradshaw does recover in time; however, that won’t be known for many months, obviously. Bradshaw is one of four five-star recruits joining the Cats program this upcoming season.

College basketball news: Kentucky’s Aaron Bradshaw – a projected top pick in 2024 NBA draft – has suffered a fracture in his foot and could miss start of the 2023-24 season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The program is optimistic on full recovery for the 7-foot freshman. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 16, 2023

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.