Friday Headlines: Kentucky Contacting 2025 Recruits

The direct contact period has opened for Kentucky basketball and recruits in the 2025 class. Head coach John Calipari and his staff can now reach out directly to the athletes in their recruitment to land members of the class to play for Kentucky basketball.

But just because the window is now open doesn’t mean Kentucky hasn’t already made offers to multiple targets in the class. In fact, Kentucky has made offers to seven players including Cameron Boozer, Cayden Boozer, Darius Acuff Jr., Darryn Peterson, Jasper Johnson, Koa Peat and Meleek Thomas. Calipari has relayed his interest through those around these players (coaches/family) but can now recruit one-on-one with them as well as their fellow classmates in the 2025 recruiting class.

Below are 15 players in the class Kentucky is reportedly targeting. You’ll notice seven of these names are currently ranked in the top-10 of their class as Kentucky. While some of these players are more connected to rival universities (the Boozer twins most likely headed to Duke is the first that comes to mind), it doesn’t mean Kentucky can’t compete.

Cameron Boozer (No. 1 overall, No. 1 power forward)

Koa Peat (No. 3 overall, No. 3 power forward)

Isiah Harwell (No. 5 overall, No. 1 shooting guard)

Darryn Peterson (No. 6 overall, No. 2 shooting guard)

Meleek Thomas (No. 7 overall, No. 1 point guard)

Mikel Brown Jr. (No. 8 overall, No. 2 point guard)

Caleb Wilson (No. 9 overall, No. 5 power forward)

Alier Maluk (No. 21 overall, No. 2 center)

Trey McKenney (No. 22 overall, No. 6 shooting guard)

Cayden Boozer (No. 24 overall, No. 7 shooting guard)

Jayden Quaintance (No. 27 overall, No. 5 center)

Jasper Johnson (No. 33 overall, No. 5 combo guard)

Danny Carbuccia (No. 35 overall, No. 4 point guard)

Davion Hannah (No. 49 overall, No. 11 small forward)

Darius Acuff Jr (currently unranked by 247Sports)

We’re a ways away from the 2025 season and a lot can happen between now and then. Recruits will be paying close attention to the Wildcats and their star-studded recruiting class that’s coming in this fall. If Calipari and his staff can work their magic with the young stars, Kentucky becomes even more appealing than it already is for the Class of 2025.

