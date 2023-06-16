Lynn Bowden Jr. signs with Saints

The New Orleans Saints got a good one with Lynn Bowden Jr. The former third-round pick quarterback-turned-wide receiver signed with the NFC South side Thursday along with former Bengals first-round pick Billy Price.

Bowden was taken with the 80th overall pick in that draft. He was taken by the Raiders but then traded to the Dolphins, where he spent the 2020 season. Bowden started 4 games, playing in 10. He ended the season with 28 receptions for 211 yards and 13 first downs.

He didn’t see action following that season until 2022, when he played just one game with the Patriots. That said, this recent news was announced by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Saints reached agreement today with former Bengals’ first-round pick Billy Price, and also signed RB Lynn Bowden and WR Keke Coutee. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 15, 2023

Bowden Jr., in an offense spearheaded by former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, should have an impact. At what scale he is involved in an offense with Taysom Hill and Alvin Kamara is yet to be seen.

Nonetheless, it’s good to see the former Kentucky standout getting interest at the NFL level.

‘Like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. And as always, Go Cats!!!