Joey Hart to make decision on Saturday, per reports

The Kentucky Wildcats could be on the verge of adding another recruit to their stacked 2023 signing class.

According to KSR’s Jack Pilgrim and WTHI reporter Rick Semmier, Joey Hart will announce his college decision on Saturday.

There is currently no set time for when the announcement will be made by Hart, who took an official visit to Kentucky this past weekend.

Hailing from Linton, Indiana, Hart recently decommitted from UCF and has drawn interest from the Wildcats, Indiana Hoosiers, Rutgers Scarlet Knights, and Texas Longhorns. Prior to his commitment to UCF, he held additional scholarship offers from Wichita State, Northwestern, Illinois State, Drake, and Loyola-Chicago, among others.

The 6-foot-4, 180-pounder is ranked seventh in the state of Indiana and 28th among shooting guards in 2023, according to 247 Sports.

As of Friday afternoon, the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine gives the Cats a 99.1% chance of landing Hart, who is expected to pick between Kentucky, Indiana, and Rutgers.

Come on down.

