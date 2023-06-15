CJ Conrad to be new tight ends coach at EKU

CJ Conrad was a fan favorite during his time as a Kentucky Wildcat, and even more so after joining the UK Football coaching staff.

But it looks like Conrad is ready to take the next step in his coaching career.

Conrad will be leaving his job as a quality control assistant on the UK staff to take on a new role not far from Lexington as he joins the Eastern Kentucky University staff as the tight ends coach.

The announcement came Thursday morning with EKU Coach Walt Wells saying he was excited to welcome Conrad to the Colonels’ staff.

“I am excited to welcome C.J. and his wife, Katie, into our EKU football program,” said Wells. “I had the great fortune to watch C.J. play during my time at Kentucky. He is a highly motivated, intelligent young coach who has played the position and had great success. I am very excited about what he brings to our tight ends room.”

In his playing career in Lexington, Conrad finished with over 1,000 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns but was known even more for his blocking ability, paving the way for the Wildcats’ running game to become one of the best in the conference.

There’s no doubt that Conrad will be missed amongst the Kentucky coaching staff. His familiarity with the program, knowledge, and experience were great additions to the staff, but it’s exciting to see him take another step on his coaching journey.

Best of luck CJ!