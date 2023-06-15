Bleav in Kentucky talks SEC schedule, Jamal Murray is a champ, and more

A new episode of Bleav in Kentucky has dropped.

This week, Vinny Hardy, Aaron Gershon, and Jalen Whitlow talked about the end of Kentucky Baseball’s season after falling to LSU in the Super Regionals, as well as the NBA season ending with Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets winning it all.

On the show, the guys discussed:

A successful season for the Bat Cats.

Jamal Murray’s journey to a world championship.

Bam Adebayo and the Heat come up short.

SEC football scheduling.

Kentucky’s 2024 opponents are now set.

The softball season ends with Oklahoma winning it all.

And more!

Check out the full episode below.

