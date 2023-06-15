 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Contract details for new Kentucky Basketball assistant John Welch

Welch is under contract through the 2024-25 season.

By Adam Haste
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Toronto Raptors Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports

Back in May, it was officially announced that longtime NBA assistant coach John Welch joined the Kentucky Wildcats’ basketball staff.

Now, Welch’s contract details have become available, and the well-respected coach will earn $250,000 in his first season with the Wildcats with that increasing to $275,000 the following season through June 30, 2025.

As for bonuses, Welch would receive a $25,000 bonus if the team reached the Final Four. If the team does what we all hope for and wins the National Championship, Welch will receive a bonus of $50,000.

On Tuesday, the Kentucky Men’s Basketball Twitter account tweeted a video introducing everyone to Welch.

In the video, which you can watch below, Welch informs us that he is a gym rat with his players and that his love for the gym is one of the strengths that he is bringing to John Calipari’s staff.

You can check out the full details of Welch’s contract here.

