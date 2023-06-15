Thursday Headlines: Jackson Krebs Edition

Not many 11-year-olds get to interview a Hall of Fame basketball coach, but one got that chance.

His name is Jackson Krebs, and he got the chance to interview John Calipari to talk about his history with charity work. Jackson talked with Calipari and wrote an article about it, which was published by Kentucky Sports Radio.

You can find the article here, and it’s worth the read today.

It was really cool of Calipari to do the interview, and a nice gesture to do it for a kid who will likely remember it for years to come.

Overall, just a cool story to get your Thursday started!

Tweet of the Day

Another year, another championship for @AlexTheGreat22!! This time it’s the Israeli Basketball Premier League.



So proud Alex and all he is accomplishing. Great teammate and an even better person…and A WINNER!! Congratulations, Alex!! pic.twitter.com/osAmwbf0Yp — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) June 14, 2023

Alex Poythress winning championships in Israel.

Headlines

John Calipari: More Than Just a Coach - KSR

John Calipari’s impact goes far beyond the basketball court.

Darren Williams, Nick Mingione Reflect on Historic 2023 Season - Wildcats Today

With Kentucky falling 8-3 to LSU on Sunday night, the Wildcats' season ended after making a Super Regional for just the second time in program history.

What are expectations from Pitino in Year 1 at St. Johns? - Herald Leader

I think the Red Storm may surprise a few folks.

Takeaways from SEC schedule reveal - CBS Sports

Oklahoma could be in for a rude awakening.

Jamal Murray’s postseason run is one of the best all-time - Yahoo

His performance can’t be overlooked.

How a half-court shot led Dorian Williams to football - KSR

An interesting read about one of Kentucky’s top targets.

The A’s are one step closer to moving to Vegas - ESPN

It looks like the move will happen.

Zion Williamson could be traded - Bleacher Report

Apparently, a Zion for Scoot deal could be on the table.

8 Weeks of Lifestyle Changes Reduced Biological Age by 3 Years In Groundbreaking Proof-of-Concept Study - GNN

The changes were simple—mostly lifestyle changes, and it wasn’t a magic pill, a miracle cure, or some strange herb from a cave in Peru.