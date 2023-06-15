Kentucky ranked 16th in athletics revenue from the 2022-23 seasons

The University of Kentucky received some good news on Wednesday, as the athletic department received a solid ranking based on its revenues during the 2022 seasons.

Including private universities, UK came in at 16th nationally with, $159,079,024. That was also good enough for a ranking of seventh for teams in the SEC.

Inside the top ten from the SEC are Alabama (3rd), Georgia (5th), LSU (6th), Texas A&M (7th), and Florida (8th). SEC newcomers Texas (2nd) and Oklahoma (10th) also cracked the top 10.

For the future, Kentucky has been reported to start offering alcohol sales at football games this coming season after a successful trial run at Kentucky Proud Park this last baseball season. With those sales, it will only drive this number forward for UK as well.

Still cool to see the BBN helping the Cats push for a top spot among public universities when it comes to athletic revenue.

