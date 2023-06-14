2024 Kentucky Football opponents set

The 2024 Kentucky Wildcats Football opponents were just revealed during the 2024 Football Opponents Reveal on the SEC Network.

Coming into the night, we already knew Kentucky’s four non-conference games, which are:

August 31st: at Akron Zips

September 21st: Ohio Bobcats

November 16th: Murray State Racers

November 30th: Louisville Cardinals

Now, we know what Kentucky’s eight-game SEC slate looks like in the first year in which divisions are scrapped (read more on that here), while the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners will officially be part of the league. Every other team in the league will play either Texas or Oklahoma, and Kentucky will play at Texas in 2024.

The Formula: How the 2024 SEC Conference Opponents were determined ⤵️#SECFB pic.twitter.com/h40TTXBr0Y — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) June 14, 2023

For the SEC home slate at Kroger Field, Kentucky will have games vs. the South Carolina Gamecocks, Auburn Tigers, Vanderbilt Commodores, and Georgia Bulldogs.

And on the road, the Cats will face the Ole Miss Rebels, Tennessee Volunteers, Florida Gators, and the aforementioned Longhorns.

So, there you have it. Kentucky’s 2024 slate is set, though the entire schedule, including dates and times, will be announced at a later date this year.

What are your thoughts on the eight-game SEC slate for the Cats? Let us know in the comments section!

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so be sure to go ‘like’ our Facebook page and then go follow us on Twitter. Got a link you think we should check out? Email us at seaofblue@gmail.com. GO CATS!!!